Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

IS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $11.76 on Monday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

