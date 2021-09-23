Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 698.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 768.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,230.85. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

