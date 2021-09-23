ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.44 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

