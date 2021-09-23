Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 58,339 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 58,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of eBay worth $68,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.