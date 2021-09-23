Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 51,316 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $97,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

