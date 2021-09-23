ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC lowered its position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,236 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $17,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $12,821,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $7,753,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

