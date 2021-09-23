CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CME Group were worth $72,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

