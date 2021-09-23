Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $42.56

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.66 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

