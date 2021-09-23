Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $106.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $35,200,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

