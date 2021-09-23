Analysts Set Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Target Price at €102.00

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR1 shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Monday. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €137.63 and its 200 day moving average is €130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.00.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

