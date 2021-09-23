SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $66.07 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016440 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 189.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007348 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUPERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.