Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Hits $7.55 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $7,709.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.43 or 0.00674354 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,740,541 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

