Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$126.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$180.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$128.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1439197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.