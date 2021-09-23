Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

