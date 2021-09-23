Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 176,543 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $68,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

