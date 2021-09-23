Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

