Prospector Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $3,724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

