Callahan Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 482,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

