Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513,910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $91,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

FTV stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

