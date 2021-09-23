Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.51% of Parsons worth $101,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $843,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Parsons by 28.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.