Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

