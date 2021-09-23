Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,578 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.