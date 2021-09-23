1,971 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $173.33 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

