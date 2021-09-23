18,847 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

