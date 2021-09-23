LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,090,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

LYB opened at $91.23 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

