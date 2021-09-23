BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Hess worth $1,905,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.82 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

