Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,597 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

