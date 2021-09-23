BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.20% of Masimo worth $2,162,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI opened at $276.57 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

