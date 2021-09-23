Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.17% of Waters worth $1,955,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $395.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

