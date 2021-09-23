BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $2,373,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 489,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 174.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

