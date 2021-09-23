BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $2,262,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum China by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Yum China stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

