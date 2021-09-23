Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 896,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $2,310,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 895,856 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $102,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

