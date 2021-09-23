Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $349.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average is $356.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.71 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

