Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 97.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 107,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

