Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $751.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $768.59 and its 200-day moving average is $704.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

