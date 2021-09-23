Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,267,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

