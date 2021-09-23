Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $306.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.08. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

