1,972 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $511,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.55.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.