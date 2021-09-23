Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after buying an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.