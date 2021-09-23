Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $89 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $88,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,859,574. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $507.93 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $508.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

