Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $918.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

