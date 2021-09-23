BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.60

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.50. BTCS shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 63,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

