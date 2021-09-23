-$0.70 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

