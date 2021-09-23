Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $289.32 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

