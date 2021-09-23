World Asset Management Inc Sells 195 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

