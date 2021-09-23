Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $16.50 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,622,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,000. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of PG&E at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.