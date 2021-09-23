Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $71.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

