Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $20.92

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

