Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $213.00

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $150.18 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

