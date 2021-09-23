Datamine Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,482.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $402,277.91 and approximately $14,482.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00722184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.38 or 0.01157848 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,810 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.